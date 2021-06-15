Ruth Elaine Bosman, age 79, died on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Kinnic Health and Rehab in River Falls. She was born in Baldwin, WI on December 22, 1941 to parents, Bernard and Esther (TeHennepe) Bosman. She graduated from Baldwin High School, the class of 1959. After high school, Ruth spent most of her career working as a certified dietary manager for River Falls Hospital and Ellsworth Care Center. She retired in 2007.
While Ruth never had children of her own, she lived almost her entire life with her sister, Georgia and her family, and helped raise her niece and nephew, Shelly and Jason. She loved the kids like her own and would do anything for them. They spent many summer weekends going up to the cabin in Siren, WI, hanging out and fishing. Ruth would occasionally try her luck at the slots at nearby casinos! She loved to read and was an avid sports fan. She also loved to bake and was locally known for her beautiful wedding cakes.
Ruth will remain in the hearts of her loving nephew, Jason (Sue) Kelm of Hudson; brother-in-law, Richard Kelm of River Falls; grandnieces and grandnephew, Mikayla Hansen, Tanner & Gaby Kelm; nieces and nephews Kaye Leaman, Jim (Colleen) Kimberly, Ken (Martha) Kimberly and Sue Ziemek; many other grandnieces and grandnephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Esther; sisters, Bernice Kimberly and Georgia Kelm; niece, Shelly Hansen.
Memorials may be directed to the Rhino’s Foundation or River Falls Community Food Pantry. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 6-7:30PM at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (805 E Division Street) in River Falls with a prayer service starting at 7:30. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.