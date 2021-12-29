Ruth “Ruthie” Dittman, age 95, of New Richmond passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 26, 2021 with family by her side at Our House Senior Living in New Richmond. She was born a twin on July 20, 1926 in Minnesota. She married Willmer “Willie” Dittman on September 8, 1951 in Stillwater, MN. The couple farmed in Boardman for many years. They built a new barn and had a big barn dance for the community. Ruth was a wonderful hostess and loved to bake and cook big family farm meals. She loved animals and is remembered as a generous person with a very contagious, beautiful laugh. She would start giggling, and she would get everyone else giggling. She is survived by her sons, David “Dutch” (Julie) Dittman, John (Terri Maloney) Dittman; grandchildren, Amber (Drew) Kusilek, Jesse (Brittany) Dittman, Kendra (Bret) Fredrickson, Jared Dittman, Sheila (Dan) Duch, Dustin Dittman, Madison Dittman; great-grandchildren, Axel Kusilek, Talyn Kusilek, Weston Dittman, Kilyn Fredrickson, Brynnli Fredrickson, Presley Duch, and Portor Duch. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Emil & Elise Affolter; brothers, Rudolph, Emil Jr., John, Walter & Otto Dittman; sisters, Elsie Strese and her twin, Mildred Koepke. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S Knowles Ave) in New Richmond. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Boardman Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Ruth Dittman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Stories
Currently in Cannon Falls
7°F
Cloudy
7°F / -7°F
12 AM
6°F
1 AM
7°F
2 AM
7°F
3 AM
5°F
4 AM
6°F
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2021 Star-Observer, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.