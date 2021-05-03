Ruth Johnson, age 94, died on Monday May 3, 2021 at the St Croix Health Center in New Richmond. She was born the daughter of Frank and Willa Preeshl on March 23, 1927 in New Richmond. Ruth was an intelligent and quick-witted woman. She graduated as valedictorian of New Richmond High School, class of 1945. She was involved in professional accounting until age 90. Most recently, she was with Guinn, Vinopol, and Zahradka. A gentle soul, she is survived by her two children, Keith and Carla. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald H. Johnson. A private family graveside service will be in New Richmond Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you