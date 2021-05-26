Ruth Reilly

Ruth Carol Jensen Reilly, 86, of River Falls, Wisconsin, passed away on December 16, 2020 at Comforts of Home in River Falls. She was born September 6, 1934 in Hutchinson, MN Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Margaret Jensen, her brother Willard Jensen and sister Nancy Bengtson. She is survived by her two children, David and Suzannah and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was an avid outdoors person and loved to ski with friends and travel. She also loved playing her violin with the ASI Spelmanslag. At her beloved church she was known by 20 years of kids as , “Grandma Ruth”. A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00 am at The First Congregational Church (110 N 3rd St.) in River Falls. Visitation will also be on Saturday from 10-11 am at the church. A reception will follow Ruth’s services. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

