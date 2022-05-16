Ruth Ziemann, age 95, of Hudson, WI, passed away on May 11, 2022 with the love and presence of her children surrounding her.
Ruth was born and raised in Clarkfield, Minnesota and graduated from Clarkfield High School. She then continued her education at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa where she earned her bachelors degree in English. While at Luther, she also met the love of her life, Harold Ziemann. They were married June 19, 1949.
Ruth taught business administration at Augsburg College, among other schools, until she and Harry began their family. While her greatest satisfaction came from being home with her four children, Ruth was actively involved in her church, Bethel Lutheran, through choir, Bible Studies, Circle, etc. She also was a faithful member of PEO where she developed many deep friendships. Ruth’s heart for serving others was readily apparent throughout her entire life. She loved people deeply and they loved her. Ruth enjoyed reading, boating with family and friends on the St. Croix River and biking with Harry. Together, they traveled, played bridge with friends, kept in touch with dear Luther College friends through their Round Robin, and were enthusiastic fans in their children’s and grandchildren’s lives.
Ruth will remain in the hearts of her son Ronald Ziemann (Brenda); and daughters, Julianne Dahlen (Derick), Christine Hatab (Paul), and Rebekah Hagstrom (Peter); 13 grandchildren, Aaron (Jamie), Bryan , Kirstin (John), Stephanie (Dennis), Erika, Kelsey (Eamon), Brittany (Kyle), Jemma (Marc), Will, Erik (Jolene), Elliott (Rachael), Nils (Emily) and Anders; 17 great-grandchildren; sister in law Lorinne Mikelson and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is Harold and Ruth’s heart daughter, Carol Szyman.
She is preceded in death by her parents Emil and Annette Mikelson; husband Harold; siblings Muriel, Lucille, Dorothy, Evelyn, Harris, and Richard.
A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held on Monday, May 23, at 11:00 AM at Bethel Lutheran Church, Highlands Campus, 504 Frontage Rd, Hudson, WI 54016. A live-stream link will be available on the O’Connell Funeral Home website. The family requests any guests joining in person conduct a COVID home or other test prior to attending. This is a precaution for several family members and other guests who may need this protection.
A burial service will follow for all attendees who wish to join at Willow River Cemetery, Hudson, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to Bethel Lutheran, Luther College or Mayo Clinic in Ruth’s honor.
