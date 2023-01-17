On January 1, 2023, the Lord welcomed Ryan Donovan, age 40, of Fort Collins, Colorado, into his heavenly home. He was born on August 26, 1982 in LaCrosse, WI, to Terry and Nancy Donovan. He attended Hudson schools and graduated in 2000, received his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin - LaCrosse, and his master’s degree from Colorado State University.
Ryan married Rachel Kunz in 2005. They were blessed with a son, Kale, and a daughter, Clover. For the past fifteen years, he has taught at Colorado State University, where he received numerous awards for his teaching. Ryan was a gifted athlete and “elite class” marathoner, winning the Colorado Marathon four times. Ryan enjoyed running, hiking, family vacations, carpentry, woodworking, and creating special memories with Clover. He was continually learning and acquiring new skills.
Ryan was preceded in death by his infant son, Kale in 2009, and grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Rachel (Kunz) Donovan, daughter, Clover (12), his mother, Nancy Donovan, of Hudson, his father, Terry Donovan, of LaCrosse, his maternal grandmother, Betty Graack, Rachel’s extended family, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service was held in Ft. Collins, CO. Ryan’s final gift was organ donation so that others may benefit from his untimely death.
A memorial has been established at Colorado State University’s Department of Health and Exercise Science http://www.advancing.colostate.edu/RyanDonovan
A complete obituary is available https://www.goesfuneralcare.com/obituaries/Ryan-Donovan-4
