Sally Skaare

Sally Elizabeth Skaare passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 23, 2021 after a valiant battle with a number of serious illnesses.
Sally was born in Menomonie, Wisconsin on February 4, 1941 and her parents were Robert and Elizabeth (Schwartz) Lemke. She graduated from Menomonie High School with the class of 1959. Sally and William (Bill) Skaare were married on August 4th, 1962 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Menomonie. Three children were born into this union, Steven, Lisa and Kevin. They wintered in Arizona several years after retiring. They also traveled to Ireland, Alaska, Hawaii, California and took several Caribbean cruises. They also attended the Indy 500 and Bob Hope golf tournament several years and made several trips to Florida to visit Lisa and family.
Sally is survived by her husband, William (Bill); her daughter, Lisa (Ron) Rowan, of Fort Walton Beach, FL; son, Kevin (Nadine) of River Falls; and daughter in law, Jane Skaare of Holcombe, WI. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Kimberly Skaare, Katharine (James) Yeager, Kelsey Skaare, Nicholas (Danielle) Rowan, Jessica Rowan, Zachary Skaare and Andrew Skaare; one great-granddaughter, Stella Yeager, and another great-granddaughter, Carlene on the way. Sally was preceded in death by her son, Steve; her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Lemke; and her sister, Patricia.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Sally was held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hudson. Sally’s mass was livestreamed through the St. Patrick Catholic Church Facebook page. Interment was at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Hudson. Memorials to be used at the discretion of the family.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
