Sandra Joann ‘Sandy’ Borgerson, age 76 of River Falls passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the Hammond Health Campus in Hammond, WI where she was receiving respite care. Sandy was born on February 3, 1947 in St. Paul. She was an ‘East Sider’ of St. Paul where she was raised and attending Harding High School and then St Paul Beauty School. Sandy was united in marriage to Larry Borgerson of River Falls at the family farmstead on December 31st, 1975.
This is where Sandy and her daughter Kelly began their journey with Larry on the farm. Sandy was a city girl and was game for just about anything when she moved to the farm including milking cows and assisting with chores. Their union gifted two beautiful children, Jenny and Brian. She loved being a mom and watching her three children grow into adults and her grand children grow up.
Over the years, Sandy worked as a CNA for the Lutheran Home in River Falls, as a cook for the University of Wisconsin River Falls, where she got to cook and serve up heaps of food for the Kansas City Chiefs. She loved being a beautician and worked at several salons in River Falls area and after retirement she did haircuts and curler sets at Red Cedar Canyon and Comforts of Home for residences.
Early on in their marriage, Sandy and Larry enjoyed growing produce in their greenhouse and vegetable gardens. She also enjoyed creating beautiful hanging flower baskets and flower beds at the farm. They both enjoyed their seasonal campsite in Menomonie, located on Lake Menomin where they enjoyed many years taking family and friends out on boat rides and evenings at the campfire. Sandy always enjoyed being with family and friends and had a great sense of humor. She had a great love for animals and held a soft spot in her heart for her cats and dogs over the years and always donated to animal shelters.
Sandy will forever be missed by her husband Larry; children Kelly (Mark) Vitas of Milwaukee, Jenny (Patrick) Borgerson-Ries of Hastings, Brian (Kimberly) Borgerson of River Falls; grandchildren Sophia, Mira, Colton, Carly, Cason, Gavin, Beckem; siblings Norma Anderson of St. Paul, Nancy (Ralph) Castillo of St. Paul; and sister-in-law Alberta Swanson of Forest Lake. She is preceded in death by her mother Shirley (Carey) Swanson, sister Sharon Stedman and brother Gary Swanson.
A Celebration of Life for Sandy will be held Sept 17th at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson. The Celebration of Life will be from 1-4pm with a service at 3pm all at O’Connell’s of Hudson. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls. Memorials are preferred to St Croix Hospice. Cremation and memorial services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of River Falls.
