Sandra Kizer

Sandra Lee Kizer, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend passed away February 19th, 2023, she was 76 years old. A lifelong Wisconsinite, Sandy grew up in Menomonie and La Cross, raising her children in Hudson, and retiring in Amery. In her later years, she became a true snowbird, spending time with her husband, Bill in The Villages, FL, escaping the cold midwestern winters.

Sandy was born on August 6th, 1946, in Menomonie to Owen and Ruby (Moore) Bowell. Sandy graduated from Hudson High School in 1964. On August 1, 1964. Sandy and Bill united in marriage. Sandy and Bill enjoyed 58 years of devoted marriage surrounding themselves with family, friends, love, and laughter. During her career as an administrative professional, Sandy was proudly employed by 3M Company, Imation, and Andersen Corporation.

Sandy’s greatest happiness stemmed from giving her energy to others as she always provided support and love for her family. She and her husband, Bill selflessly prioritized their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Sandy and Bill enjoyed traveling, often bringing family with them on their many adventures. Sandy was an avid quilter and enjoyed spending time with her quilting clubs in Amery and The Villages. Sandy loved sports, and there was always football or golf on the television.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Bill, daughters, Dawn Annunziata and Kristine Fagle (Michael), grandchildren, Ashley (Kyle), Jessica (David), Aaron, Collin and Dylan, great grandchildren, Emma, Eleanor, Scarlett and Everett, and sisters Sharon (Dave) and Marilyn (Richard).

A celebration of Sandy’s life will be held at the United Methodist Church in Hudson on Friday, May 19, 2023 from 2:00 - 4:00.

