Sandra Viney

Sandy Elin (Erickson) Viney, age 84, passed away peacefully at Comforts of Home, River Falls on April 2, 2023. She was born to Orla (Vetter) and Nathan Erickson on April 28, 1938, in Eau Claire, WI.
She spent her early years in Madison, WI and many wonderful summer months with her cherished Aunt Lola. Her family would later move to Rhinelander where she attended high school and was exceptionally proud to be called a “Hodag”! Following her high school graduation Sandy continued her studies at Downer University in Milwaukee and received a human services degree.
While working in Milwaukee as a child protection worker she met and married Arden Thorsbakken. They moved to River Falls in the early 1960s. Sandy stayed home and devoted her time to raising three young children as she connected with the RF community. She was an active member of Ezekiel Lutheran Church, belonged to the PEO Sisterhood, Music Madams, Tuesday Club, the RF golf course ladies League and the Democratic Party.
In 1977, Sandy resumed her social work career at Pierce county DHS in Ellsworth WI. She was known by her coworkers and clients for her compassion, dedication and strong work ethic.
After Sandy and Arden’s marriage ended, she met and married Dale Viney. Together they enjoyed Winter travels to Arizona, hosting friends and family at their Wisconsin and Arizona homes and cheering on the Packers and the Badgers.
Sandy loved to entertain and socialize with her friends. She especially enjoyed meeting her friends to play bridge or enjoy coffee and conversation. Those who gathered with her will always remember how Sandy’s big smile and contagious laugh could light up a room! Sandy loved her little Shih Tzu dogs and could often be seen walking her furry family members around town.
Sandy is survived by her daughters, Natalie (Bill) Schmaltz and Mary (Steve) Trebus; son James Thorsbakken; grandchildren Sean Trebus, Natasha (Marty) Herum, Tara (Nick) Byom and Morgan (Erik) Sutliff; six great grandchildren; sisters Mary (Cy) Post, Susan Erickson Savarese, Lizbeth Getman and previous step children, Lesa (Mike) Foley, Brad (Laurie) Viney and Melanie (John) Tevik. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; former husbands; and brothers-in-law, John Getman and Cy Savarese.
The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the staff at Comforts of Home The Lodge, River Falls and the memory unit at Woodland Hill Senior Living in Hudson. Mom was well cared for and treated with compassion and respect at both facilities. Sandy will always be remembered as an independent and strong woman who was a loving mother, sister, and friend who was true and loyal.
A Memorial Service for Sandy was held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Ezekiel Lutheran Church: 202 S. 2nd Street, River Falls, WI 54022. Interment was at Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorials can be made in honor of Sandy to The Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin or https://www.alz.org/wi?set=1
Services are entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of River Falls, https://oconnellfuneralhomes.com/, 715-425-5644
