Scott James Peterson

Scott passed away peacefully on  June 1st, 2023 from multiple health conditions. Scott was born on October 18, 1967 in Castro Valley, California. He graduated from Amador Valley High School, class of 1986. Scott will be missed by his father Dallas (Jim) Peterson, stepmom Carol Peterson, mother Rena Peterson, sister Kamala Peterson and son Michael Peterson. He is preceded by his lifelong partner Yvonne Gardiner. Scott had a big heart and enjoyed the simple pleasures in life.  We will hold in our hearts many wonderful memories of the summertimes water skiing and bare footing in the Delta and wintertimes snow skiing up in Lake Tahoe. We are comforted that you are in heaven in God’s embrace, living your best life.

Modulist Image

