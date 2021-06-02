Scott L. Anderson, age 70, of Hudson, WI, died on May 28, 2021 at his home in Hudson.
Scott was born on May 12, 1951 in Stillwater, MN to Robert and Pearl (Nord) Anderson. He grew up in Hudson and graduated from Hudson High School, class of 1969. On February 14, 1975, he was united in marriage to Katherine Mittl.
He worked for over 17 years at Andersen Windows. Scott enjoyed woodworking, fireworks, art, music, and family.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Andee (Mark) Richert, Amy Anderson (Brian Fischer), Jon (Joy) Anderson, Jason (Jessica) Anderson; grandchildren: Ian, Emma, Parker, Jack, Carter, Lily, Axel, Everly; sisters: Naomi (Ron) Willie and Cheryl (Jim) McGlade.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Toni.
A private family celebration of Scott’s life was held on June 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.