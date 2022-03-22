July 5, 1946 - March 17, 2022
RIVER FALLS, Wis. - Sharyl K. Kittilson, 75, River Falls, Wis., died Thursday, March 17, in Comforts of Home.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in River Falls. A private family funeral will follow. Interment will be in Warren Cemetery in Roberts, Wis. Memorials are preferred to Comforts of Home, the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation or the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Comfort Cruisers Team.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes.
