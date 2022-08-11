Sherman Smith

Sherman Stanley Smith, age 76, of Hudson, Wisconsin passed away with his daughters by his side on August 7th, 2022 at St. Croix County Health Center in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Sherm was born on September 23rd, 1945 to Ernest and Crystal Smith in Stillwater, Minnesota.
Sherm found his love for farming when he was a young boy around the age of 8. He was always out in the field helping his Dad with whatever needed to be done. He worked on neighborhood farms as well. After graduating from Hudson High School in 1963, he enlisted in the National Guard. While in the National Guard he began his career at Andersen Windows. He started as a mechanic and later became a time study applicator. While working at Andersen Windows, he continued to work on the family farm. In 1974, he married Sandy Smith, the mother of his daughters.
After 38 years with Andersen Windows, Sherm retired. Sherm continued to work on the family farm as well as the Schottler’s farm. During the winter, you would find Sherm out riding his snowmobile with his family and friends. Sherm was a true Wisconsin sports fan. He would always sit down to watch his Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers.
Sherm will forever remain in the hearts of his daughters; Penny Smith and Mandy (Jeremy) Rosenberg, as well as his grandson Tommy Rosenberg. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Crystal Smith; and brothers Edward and Thomas Smith.
At Sherm’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Instead, Sherm, “The Mayor of Burkhardt”, asks friends and loved ones when they drive through, “his town”, to think of him, smile and blow the foam off of one.
Condolences can be mailed to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St, Hudson, WI 54016 to be forwarded.
