Shirley Ann (Pierzinski) Belisleage, 87, passed away after a long battle with COPD on March 22, 2023, in hospice care with family by her side. Born on January 30, 1936 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Frank and Mayme (Zeck) Pierzinski, Shirley loved her hometown where she graduated from LFHS in 1954. She moved to Minneapolis after graduating and met her husband, Andrew Belisle. They married in 1958 and moved to Somerset, Wisconsin where they raised six children.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband of 45 years, Andrew “Andy” Belisle Sr., and sister Joyce Selinsky.
Survived by her six children: Ted, Monica (Michael) Petring, Andy Jr., Paul, Chris (Becky), and Pierre Belisle; eight grandchildren: Jennifer Smith, Kelly, Dylan (Liz), Justin, Blair and Katherine Petring, Juliauna (Bryce Johnson), Pierre II; two great-grandchildren: Audra and Bryson Johnson; her sister Virginia Selinsky; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Family and friends will miss her dearly, especially her loving smile and warm fuzzies.
Due to ongoing renovations at Church, Shirley’s Celebration of Life will take place in a private service for family and invited guests Monday, May 15, 2023 at St. Anne’s Catholic Chapel. All are invited to the luncheon at American Legion west of Somerset at 12:30, May 15, 2023.
Shirley requested no flowers to be sent.
Bradshaw Funeral Home
(651) 439-5511
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.