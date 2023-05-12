Shirley D. Berget, age 95 of New Richmond, WI, passed away on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN. She was the daughter of Mabel and David Rudd born on February 15, 1928 in Emerald, WI. She united in marriage with LeMoyne Berget on February 14, 1953.
Shirley worked for Erickson’s Grocery Store and Family Fresh in New Richmond for over 40 years working in a variety of departments until her retirement in 2013. Shirley enjoyed gardening, cooking, spending time with her grandchildren and most recently caring for her two cats.
She will be missed by her children, Gary (Lynne) Berget, Cindy (Rick) Stoner, and Mark Berget; grandchildren, Steve Travis, Tami (Travis) Seefluth, Joshua (Tina) Milton, Laura (Erik) Morgan, Dan (Fiancé Betty) Berget, Nina (John) Walsh, Michelle Stoner, Monica (Fiancé Rob) Berget, along with her 24 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Sibling; Richard (Barb) Rudd, brother-in-law Robert Kaczmarski, sister-in-law Annette Rudd, special friend Sue Olson along with her many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; Mabel and David Rudd, sister Arlene (William) Rudd, husband, LeMoyne Berget, son Wayne Berget, brother, Donald Rudd, sister, Beverly Kaczmarski, sister-in-law Pat Rudd, brothers-in-law; Pearly “Dick”, Minnerd, Harold (Helen), Harvey, Charles (Elsie), Curt, Jerome (Leona) Berget; sisters-in-law; Elaine (Robert) Johnson, Dorothy (Vaughn) Holland, and Mildred (Al) Olson.
A private gathering will be held at a later date.
