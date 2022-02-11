Shirley was born to Allen DeBaun and Florence Slingland on Valentine’s Day 1928. She grew up in Wyckoff, NJ and graduated from Ramsey HS in Ramsey NJ. She and her late husband Jim were married 70 years before his passing five years ago. For many years she worked in the weaving industry in her husband’s business
Shirley is survived by her two daughters, Pam Storrer of Sunnyvale, CA and Paula Storrer Nauss (Frank) of Star Prairie, WI. She will also be missed by her three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Please donate to SoulSpace Sanctuary in New Richmond, WI.
