Shirley Margaret Johannsen

Shirley M. Johannsen, age 93, of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed on May 8th, 2023. at Comforts of Home in Hudson, WI. Shirley was born to Leroy and Blanche (Laughlin) Johnson in St. Paul, MN.
Shirley loved traveling, she enjoyed many cruises and traveling to her favorite location, Hawaii. She enjoyed the outdoors and spent winters in Florida. Her pastimes included motorcycling with Richard, reading, and gardening. Shirley always gave back to her community. She volunteered at St. Patrick’s Church and worked as an election teller in Hudson. The most important thing to Shirley was being a mom, she enjoyed spending time with her children above all.
She is survived by her children Sue Johannsen, Steven (Lynette) Johannsen, Larry (Angela) Johannsen, Cheryl (William) Vogel, Robert (Kathy) Johannsen, Mary Johannsen, David (Carmen) Johannsen. Grandchildren: Justin, Erin, Drew, Ashlee, Brad, Shaina, Trevor, Casey, Misty, Victoria, Ryan, Anna, Kaitlin and Collin; 15 Great-grandchildren. Sisters: Rose Marie McMurchie and Annette Roberts.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Johannsen, her parents Leroy and Blanche Johnson, brothers-in-laws Lyle McMurchie, and Joseph Roberts.
A visitation for Shirley will be held on Friday, May 19th, 2023 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, WI from 2-3pm. A funeral service will be held following the visitation from 3-4pm. The funeral service will be followed by a luncheon at the funeral home and a burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Hudson. Memorials can be made to St. Patrick’s Church, Carmelite Monastery or donors choice. A special Thank you to Comforts of Home and Olive Grove Hospice.
