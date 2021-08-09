Shirley Sarah Ann Schultz (nee McCallum) of Hudson, WI and formerly of Madison, WI, passed away August 7, 2021 at Christian Community Homes.
Born January 7, 1933 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Shirley was 88 years old. She is survived by her son, Ross McLaughlin and daughter, Ann McLaughlin, both of N Hudson, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Neil McLaughlin, and her husband, Howard Schultz.
Much appreciation and many thanks to life’s friends, and the caring staff at CCH. Private interment will be at Sunnyside Cemetery, in Springfield, Manitoba.
