Sister Joan Margaret Hamann, O.S.F., 90, of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, died on Monday October 31, 2022, at 1:40 p.m. at St. Francis Convent, Springfield, Illinois.
Sister Joan Margaret was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 31, 1932, the daughter of James and Isabelle Cawley Hamann. She entered the Congregation on February 1, 1948 and professed her religious vows on October 4, 1950.
Sister Joan graduated from St. John’s Hospital School of Nursing and St. Xavier College with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She earned certificates in Premature Infant Nursing and Clinical Pastoral Education.
Sister Joan served as a nurse at HSHS Hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin. She was the Supervisor in the Admitting Department and Secretary for the SHARE Program at HSHS St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, IL. Other ministries included organist, switchboard, provincial accounting at St. Francis Convent, and a volunteer nurse for Dr. James LaFata in Springfield, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, James Hamann.
She is survived by one brother, John (Stephanie) Hamann of River Falls, WI; two sisters, Jane Lancour of Irvine, CA, and Jean Hamann of Milwaukee, WI; nieces and nephews; and her Franciscan Sisters with whom she shared her life for 72 years.
Visitation will be held at St. Francis Convent from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Wake Service at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The Eucharistic Celebration and Rite of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Tom Nairn, OFM on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., in St. Clare of Assisi Adoration Chapel at St. Francis Convent. The burial will be in Crucifixion Hill Cemetery.
The Sisters of St. Francis and the family of Sister Joan Margaret are being served by Butler Funeral Home, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.