Spencer “Sandy” Porter

Spencer Edwin “Sandy” Porter, age 63, of North Hudson, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on Saturday, May 1, 2021 after a courageous battle with ALS. He was born the son of Spencer M. and Kathleen “Kay” (Jesse) Porter on April 19, 1958 in Stillwater, Minnesota. Spencer graduated from Hudson High School in 1977 and began working at Andersen Windows shortly after. He was united in marriage to Shawn Hustad on October 10, 1986 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hudson. The family, including their beloved children, Amy and Brandon, made their home in River Falls. In 2013, after 36 years of employment, Spencer retired from Andersen Windows, and the couple moved to Redington Shores, Florida before returning to North Hudson a few years later.
Above all, Spencer loved his family and relished in spending time with his children and playing with his grandchildren. He possessed a strong Catholic faith and a strong desire to serve others. Spencer was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, and the Director of the Hudson Food Shelf from 2016 to 2020. Spencer’s kindness and compassion shined as a hospice volunteer with Adoray Hospice, and Suncoast Hospice in Florida. He had a great sense of humor, enjoyed golfing and was fascinated by dinosaurs and their fossils.
Spencer will remain in the hearts of his wife, Shawn; children, Amy (Travis Gross) O’Neal and Brandon Rivard; grandchildren, Connor, Caitlyn and Callie O’Neal, and Olive Rivard; sisters, Mary (Jay) Clemens and Ann Porter; parents-in-law, Gene and Ardys Hustad; brothers-in-law, Kevin and Greg (Tami) Hustad; nephew and niece, Mitchell and Ashley Hustad; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Spencer will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson, WI. The service will be livestreamed through the St. Patrick Facebook page. Visitation prior to the mass will be held from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI. Masks and social distancing required. Interment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Memorials preferred.
