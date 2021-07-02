Stanley Payne

Stanley Thomas Payne, age 78 of Hudson, WI, died suddenly at his home June 30, 2021. Stan was born on December 16, 1942 in Fort Dodge, IA, the son of Veldon and Florence (Mahoney) Payne. Stanley graduated from Clear Lake High School. He was also a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Stout, and received a Master’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in Business. Stan joined the U.S. Army and served a period in Germany during the Vietnam War. After returning home, Stanley was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Lifto on February 8, 1969 in Glenwood, and this union was blessed with three sons, Joe, Terry, and Chris. In addition to Wisconsin, Stan and Barb lived in Illinois, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and South Carolina over the years. Wherever the couple lived they were very active in the local Catholic church.
Stan loved spending time with his family, but especially his grandkids. He coached his sons’ soccer and baseball teams as they grew up, and enjoyed kayaking, cycling, golf, and the outdoors. Stan was a talented work worker, and was very fond of family game nights, playing cards, and Polka dancing. He was an avid Packer fan, and a passionate reader.
Stan is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara; sons, Joe (Karen), Terry (Carolyn), and Chris (Margarita); grandkids, Connor, Mackenzie, Maximus, Alejandro, and Jason; siblings, Alan Payne, Sheila (Perry) Toso, in-laws, Pat Lifto, Roberta Vandehey, Paulette Klatt, Mike and Tom Lifto, and Theresa Petersen; and his very special aunt Mary Lou Stock.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Kathleen Tucker Esq. and Kevin; and his sister-in-law, Rose Marie Cortenbach.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am, with visitation beginning at 10:00am, Thursday, July 8, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hudson. Family requests that masks are required for all in attendance. The mass will be livestreamed on St. Patrick’s Facebook Page. Interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Red Wing, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Jude Hospital.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.