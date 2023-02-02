Stephen G. Frohlicher

Stephen Gordon Frohlicher
January 28, 2023
Stephen Gordon Frohlicher of Hudson died Saturday, January 28, at his home of heart failure. He was 84.
He was born on January 1, 1939, to Stephen V. Frohlicher and Ruth Gens Frohlicher in Billings, Montana. The family moved to Hudson, Wisconsin when Stephen was 4. He attended Fourth Street Elementary School and Hudson High School, graduating in the Class of 1957.
After attending college, he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1959. He was stationed at Kimpo Air Force Base in Korea for 18 months, then at Glasgow Air Force base in Montana, where he finished his enlistment and was discharged in 1963.
In 1961 he married Diane Verzuh in Great Falls, Montana. The couple lived in Glasgow, Montana, before moving to Hudson.
Together they raised two children, Mariette and Keith. Before retiring in 2003, Stephen worked in the paper industry for Horner Waldorf in St. Paul, and Liberty Carton Company in Golden Valley. He also served as a member of Hudson Police Department Auxiliary and as an officer with the Hammond Police Department until 2003.
Stephen believed in service. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 56 for 60 years. He and Diane were active in the community. They were volunteers during first years of the Hudson Soccer Association. They also volunteered with the Hudson High School Band Backers and The Phipps Center for the Arts.
For all of his life, Stephen was an avid reader and enjoyed hunting. He and Diane appreciated good music and regularly attended concerts, a favorite being those of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra.
Stephen was a football fan who cheered for both the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings, except when they played each other when it was the Packers all the way.
Steve is survived by his wife Diane, and his children, Mariette (Mark) Atkinson of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Keith of Hudson. He was predeceased by his parents Stephen and Ruth.
A memorial service is planned for Wednesday, Feb. 8, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson. There will be a visitation from 2-3 p.m. and a Masonic funeral service at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to a charity of choice. O’Connell’s Family Funeral Home in Hudson is in charge of arrangements.
