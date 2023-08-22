Stephen Kaminski

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 today and 110 Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM Wednesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower one's tolerance of it over time. Overnight temperatures will only drop into the 70s, but possibly remaining in the lower 80s in the metro and southern Minnesota. The extreme heat may also lead to buckling roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

