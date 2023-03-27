Stephen Wesley Kelley, 71 of River Falls, WI, passed away at home, March 24, 2023. Stephen was born in Waxahachie, TX, June 1, 1951, to Margaret (Fuller) and Charles Kelley. At the age of 17, Stephen enlisted in the U.S. Army. He proudly served in the 4th Infantry Division in Ankhe, Vietnam. His commendations include National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Bronze Service Star. Stephen received and carried the scars of war for the entirety of his life.
In 1983 while a USPS Mail Carrier in Dallas TX, Stephen met fellow carrier, Jane Delaney. On May 20, 1984, the two were married in an outside ceremony, surrounded by family and friends, in Dallas TX. Their children Cassondra (Kelley) Carow (Nick) was born in 1987, and Victoria (Torie) Kelley in 1990. Beginning December 2011, Stephen’s life became VERY busy with children once again. Within the next six years, the “Lucky-7” grandchildren were born, bringing even more love and joy to his life. Jackson Carow (11), Lorelei Carow (8), Kelley Hayden (8), Meredith Carow (7), Genevieve & Wesley Hayden (6), and Grace Carow (5).
Stephen is also survived by children, Sheila Kelley of Waxahachie, TX; Jennifer Antennucci (John) of Kimberling City, MO; Stephen Kelley (Dana) of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Stephanie Tidwell, William and David Banks, Ricky Driver, Ryan Joseph, Christi Joseph; and seven great-grandchildren; as well as his aunt, Dorothy Lowrey of Waxahachie TX.
Stephen is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Wesley and Margaret Louise (Fuller) Kelley; brother, Charles Aaron Kelley; and sister, Patricia Dianne (Kelley) Boyd.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 11 am at St. Bridget Catholic Church 211 E Division Street River Falls, WI and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/stephen-kelley-03-24-2023/. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 5-8 pm with the Rosary at 5 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 805 E Division Street River Falls, WI and on Friday from 10-11 am at the church. Interment will be in St. Bridget Catholic Cemetery.
