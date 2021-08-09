Stephen P. Mullins, age 64, died on Friday, August 6, 2021, at his home in Star Prairie, WI. He was born the son of Richard and Theresa Mullins on September 12, 1956, in Saint Paul, MN and grew up in Mendota Heights, MN. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Theresa; and niece, Sarah Leonard. He is survived by his wife, Deb; children, Jenny (Ryan) Holmberg and Stephen J.; grandchildren, Erin and Owen Holmberg; siblings, Richard (Cleone), Michele (Jim) Myrick, Maureen (John) Maloney, Mary Beth (John) Ruhland, and Margaret (Eric) Meyer; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Cremation services provided by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services. Steve and his family want to extend their thanks to the wonderful care team from Cancer Center of Western Wisconsin and Lakeview Homecare & Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please plant a sugar maple tree to honor his love of tapping trees and making maple syrup. Plans for a Celebration of Life are pending. Cremation Services provided by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Stephen Mullins
