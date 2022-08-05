Steve Fall

Steven Mark Fall, 59, passed away suddenly August 2, 2022, while on a fishing outing with his family. Steve was born November 19, 1962, in Hudson, Wisconsin, to Harry and Beverly (Tolzman) Fall. He graduated from New Richmond High School in 1980. He married Karen Denny on September 12, 2009, and spent many years fostering abandoned pets and fervently following the Vikings. Steve managed his family’s Red Rooster Ballroom for many years and was a welcome smiling face in the community.
Steve is survived by his mother Beverly and wife Karen. Children Erica Maniak and Jeremy (Kayla) Maniak, and stepson Kyle (Jen) Sandberg. Grandchildren Dominic Maniak, Daxton Maniak, Connor Sandberg, and Dylan Sandberg. Siblings Linette (Patrick) Brown, Doug (Diane) Fall, Bruce Fall, Cindy (Don) Keilen, and Debbie Hansen. Many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
He is preceded in death by his father Harry, brother Greg, and brother-in-law Craig Hansen.
A celebration of life will be held at Rooster’s Roadhouse on September 24 from 11 to 3.
