Steven F. Heth

Steven Francis Heth, age 64, passed away December 14, 2022 in his home surrounded by his loving family, after yearlong courageous battle against cancer.
Steven was born July 9, 1958 to Francis and Marion (Roe) Heth in Fort Atkinson, WI. He graduated from High School in 1976 from Lakeside Lutheran in Lake Mills, WI. After graduation he went on to earn a degree in civil engineering from U.W. Platteville. Following his college graduation he worked as a professional engineer at several consulting firms as a city engineer and project manager doing municipal projects.
After his retirement, Steve took on the position as zoning administrator for the city of Taylors Falls, MN. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and liked to reload his own shells, building his own fishing rods and crafting his own jigs.
Steve will remain in the hearts of his wife of 39 years, Kathy; sons, Bryan & Michael of Hudson; brother, Tom (Cheryl) Heth of Janesville, WI along with several nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Marion Heth; and brother, David.
A Gathering of Family and Friends for Steve will be 3-7 p.m. on December 20, 2022 at the
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 South 11th Street, Hudson WI.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. 715-386-3725, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
