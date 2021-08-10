Steven Harris

age 62, of Hudson WI, passed away on August 3, 2021 at Regions Hospital. Steven was born on December 21, 1958 in St. Paul, MN to parents Leon and Helen (Ewert) Harris. Steve attended Baldwin/Woodville High School and graduated with the class of 77’. After graduation he began his career at Andersen Windows where he worked until his retirement.
Steve was a hard worker and when he wanted something he would set out and get it, or make it himself. He had a creative mind along with the talent and skill to bring his projects to life. He also loved to travel all over the country, but his favorite place to be was up at his cabin where he would hunt and snowmobile. The outdoors was his happy place and he will be remembered for his quick wit and his huge sense of humor. Honoring his generous wish, the gift of life was shared with many people in need through organ and tissue donation.
He is survived by his daughter Tia (Brian) Giebel; grandsons Cal, Myles, and Nolan; siblings LeeAnn Cline, John (Judy) Harris, Rene Noreen, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday August 17, 2021 at 5:30PM at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, with a visitation before starting at 4:00pm. Memorials are preferred to the Association of WI Snowmobile Clubs.
