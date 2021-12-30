Steven Jarchow

Steven Wayne Jarchow, age 60, died on Friday, December 24, 2021 at Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, MN. He was born the son of Kevin and Kathleen Jarchow on October 16, 1961 in New Richmond, WI. He graduated from New Richmond High School, class of 1980. Following graduation, Steven served in the US Army in Fort Jackson, SC from 1980-1987. Steven ran a hobby farm outside of New Richmond and had a love for Percheron Horses. He had two horses Buck and Danny, however Danny passed away. After Danny passed away, Steven was able to find a perfect match to join the team, a horse named Hank. Steven loved to give sleigh rides with the sounds of bells and be in the parades and weddings. He had ribbons for all occasions. Steve worked for the US Postal Service for 25 years. Steven was very social and always made friends wherever he went, especially if he could talk about horses. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kevin and Kathleen. Steve will be sadly missed dearly by his horses, Buck and Hank; sister, Michelle (Patrick) Kamm; nephews, Kevin (Lacey) Kamm, Kody (Annie) Kamm, Kyle Kamm; great nieces and nephew; Nora Kamm, Greta Kamm, Dori Kamm, and Landon Kamm; and his many friends, especially Ted Orf, Dan Thelike, and Greg Boardman. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00AM at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S. Knowles Ave) in New Richmond with a visitation starting at 9:00AM. Interment will be in St Bridget Cemetery in Stanton, WI at a later date. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

