Steven Jarchow

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Limit outdoor activities if possible. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&