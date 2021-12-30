Steven Wayne Jarchow, age 60, died on Friday, December 24, 2021 at Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, MN. He was born the son of Kevin and Kathleen Jarchow on October 16, 1961 in New Richmond, WI. He graduated from New Richmond High School, class of 1980. Following graduation, Steven served in the US Army in Fort Jackson, SC from 1980-1987. Steven ran a hobby farm outside of New Richmond and had a love for Percheron Horses. He had two horses Buck and Danny, however Danny passed away. After Danny passed away, Steven was able to find a perfect match to join the team, a horse named Hank. Steven loved to give sleigh rides with the sounds of bells and be in the parades and weddings. He had ribbons for all occasions. Steve worked for the US Postal Service for 25 years. Steven was very social and always made friends wherever he went, especially if he could talk about horses. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kevin and Kathleen. Steve will be sadly missed dearly by his horses, Buck and Hank; sister, Michelle (Patrick) Kamm; nephews, Kevin (Lacey) Kamm, Kody (Annie) Kamm, Kyle Kamm; great nieces and nephew; Nora Kamm, Greta Kamm, Dori Kamm, and Landon Kamm; and his many friends, especially Ted Orf, Dan Thelike, and Greg Boardman. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00AM at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S. Knowles Ave) in New Richmond with a visitation starting at 9:00AM. Interment will be in St Bridget Cemetery in Stanton, WI at a later date. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Steven Jarchow
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Limit outdoor activities if possible. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
Currently in Cannon Falls
23°F
Cloudy
26°F / 5°F
8 PM
23°F
9 PM
21°F
10 PM
20°F
11 PM
17°F
12 AM
16°F
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2021 Star-Observer, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.