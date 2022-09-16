Age 83, of Woodbury, died September 8, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Idella Arneson; and her brother, Frank Arneson. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Stan; sons, Mike and Paul (Kris); grandchildren, Melissa (Mark) Barnier; Mike (Jen) Nye, Tyler Nye; great-grandchildren, Cole, Aubrey, Jacob, Jack and Jaden; sisters, Betty Gregor and Diane Beckon; sister-in-law, Vero Arneson; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Sue graduated from the College of St. Scholastica before going on to become a Medical Record Administrator with an affinity for all things floral and a deep appreciation for music. She had a dedicated love of travel, exploring places like Costa Rica, Mexico, Czech Republic, Europe, Scandinavia, Russia and all throughout the United States. The love and dedication she had for her husband was stronger still and is evident in the twenty years they spent building a little cabin north of Hayward, Wisconsin. A celebration of Sue’s life will be Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Luncheon to follow. Arrangements with Bradshaw, 651-439-5511.
Sue Peskar
