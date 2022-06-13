Susan C. Best

Sue Best, age 71, passed away peacefully on June 11. She was a 43 year resident of Hudson area, having moved to Hudson in July of 1979. She met her husband, Marty, in Berlin, Germany where her dad Colonel Renick was the Chief of Staff and Marty was a 1st Lt. behind the Berlin Wall from 1972-1974.
She was born in E. St Louis, IL and lived on multiple army posts both domestic and abroad. She was able to live in one place for all her kids to not move around. She was a stay at home mom with a passion for crafts. She was a seamstress through the 80’s and 90’s. Sewing, knitting, painting, and stained glass were her specialties through the years.
She was months away from her 50 year wedding anniversary and loved her two grandchildren, Emily Corson 23 and Aiden Corson 14, of Hudson.
Survived by husband Marty Best, brothers Scot Renick (Sylvia) and Rick Renick, and children Kimberly Best (Tim Payne), Renee Best, and Matthew Best. She will be missed by family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 15th at Faith Community Church in Hudson. Visitation will be from 10-11am with service starting at 11am. Burial will be at Willow River Cemetery in Hudson.
