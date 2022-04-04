Age 87 of Edina, MN, p assed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on March 31, 2022. Susan Rosemary Stennett was born and raised in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, England. Susan was a kind and caring person, which led her to becoming a registered nurse in England. In 1958 she sailed to America on the ship Liberte with her first husband, Duane “Rick” Gilbertson, where they settled in Wisconsin and raised three children. Susan was a well-loved member of the community, and worked many years in fashion at Lynn Rose boutique in Hudson. In 1985, she married Tom Kampmeyer and they moved to Edina, MN. They enjoyed 36 beautiful years of marriage. Susan worked as a fashion consultant for nearly 30 years at Dana’s Apparel in Edina. While at Dana’s, she made many lifelong friends. She was an avid golfer who made a hole-in-one in Naples, FL where she and Tom spent their winter months for many years. Susan loved to travel and returned many times over the years to her beloved England. She enjoyed creating flower gardens with her son Jon, and loved long walks in nature. Susan loved dogs and they loved her just as much. Her smile and beautiful British accent will be missed by all. Susan was preceded in death by her parents Frederick and Constance; sister, Gillian; and son, Timothy. Survived by husband, Tom of Edina; sister, Tricia of England; children, Jon (Kimberlie) and Laura (Marty); stepchildren, Tom II and Colleen (Mike); step-grandchildren, Amanda, James, Jacob; step-great-granddaughter, Jaelyn; friend, Joaquin; grand dogs Parke, Ambar, Chula, Qannik; and many other family and friends. A memorial service will be at 11 AM, Wednesday, April 6th at Church of St. Patrick, 6820 St. Patrick Lane, Edina, MN with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. Donations preferred to your local animal shelter.
Susan R. Kampmeyer
