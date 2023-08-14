Susan Rolle

We mourn the passing of our beloved wife and mother, Susan Evans Rolle, age 80, on July 10, 2023 in Palm Coast, FL.
She is survived by her husband Robert Rolle; daughters and sons-in-law Jennifer (Hugh) Harriss, Shannon (Ian) Dittbrenner, and Mary Elliott Rolle; grandchildren Kylie Rolle; Simon, Katherine, and Sophie Harriss; Benjamin and Niall Dittbrenner; and great grandchildren Kobi Zeogar and Matilda Harriss.
Susan attended Trinity College, Washington D.C. and graduated from Normandale Community College and Macalester College with degrees in biology. She worked as an otolaryngology medical researcher and an electron microscopist at the University of Minnesota.
She will be remembered for her strong, independent and creative spirit. She was a cherished friend to all who knew her well.
Susan’s hobbies were numerous. She was a published author and poet and an award winning quilter. She also was an excellent color pencilist. Her greatest avocation was as a photographer, capturing nature and wildlife scenes for over 60 years.
Her love of wildlife and the protection of the environment, and the humane treatment of animals was reflected in her strong financial and personal support to these causes.
Recommended memorials: Nature Conservancy, Doctors Without Borders, Mercy Ships, or World Wildlife Fund.
A celebration of Susan’s life will be held in Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.