Sydney Elise Hahn was born on August 4, 2002 and lived in Faribault, MN for her first 2 years. Then she moved to New Richmond, WI with her parents. Sydney loved school, her friends, her family, hockey, tennis and this community with such fierceness and she excelled at everything she did! She loved her hockey teams, which included skaters from New Richmond and included players from all the surrounding towns. She played tennis with her family from an early age and loved competing on her New Richmond teams! She also loved being near the water and all activities included there! Her personality showed in everything she did, determined, bright, strong, loving, fierce, and glowing! Her smile lit up every space around her and welcomed everyone. Sydney will forever be remembered as the thrill seeker who brought all around her to do their best. She graduated from New Richmond High School in 2020 and moved to Eau Claire, WI where she attended CVTC f or 1 year. Sydney is survived by Brita and Bryan Hahn (parents), Ben Hahn (brother), Kari and Rick Henry (Nana and Bapa), Lisa (Keith) Wheat (aunt/uncle), Kristi David (aunt), Todd Carpenter (uncle), Payton Olson (Bryson Sullivan), Miranda David (Nate Grimm), Elisabeth (Tyler) Stone, Sky Wheat, Sawyer Bacon, Brittany David and many little nugget cousins, Frankie, Marian, Olaf, Matilda, Oliver, Owen, Lenora, Patricia, Antonio, Natalia Sydney is preceded in death by Shirl Hahn and Dan Hahn (GrrrBema and Papa), Erik David (uncle), Gota and Olaf Raaen (Mormor and Papa), Sidney and Lois Henry (Great Grandparents), Lloyd and Caroline Meyer (Great Grandparents), Annie and Theodore Hahn, (Great Grandparents), Su Macheledt (cousin). Services for Sydney will be held at Bakken Young Funeral Home in New Richmond, WI on Thursday, July 1 from 10-2. Visitation from 10-12, Prayer and Memory Sharing from 12-1, Lunch from 1-2. Please join us to celebrate the life of Sydney. All memorials and donations will be donated to a youth addiction program. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Sydney Elise Hahn
