Ted D. Elefson

Ted David Elefson, age 63 of River Falls died March 16th, 2022 at Aurora Residential Alternatives Assisted Living. Ted was born on September 3, 1958 in Minneapolis; the son of Richard Doris ‘Elaine’ Schupe (Elefson). Ted was raised in River Falls where he attended school. Sadly, Ted lived with profound Mental handicap. He lit up the room with his smile especially if he got to use the phone!
Ted is survived by his mother Elaine; siblings Beth Avery, Laurie Husbey, Tom (Peggy) Elefson. His father Richard precedes him in death.
Ted will be buried in the Mount Horeb Cemetery with his family honoring him privately. Cremation and memorial services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of River Falls.
