Teresa M. Dickman

Teresa Marie Dickman, age 63, of Spooner, WI and Hudson, WI, was escorted to Heaven on October 16, 2022 with her family by her side. She bravely fought cancer for 4.5 years before taking Jesus’s hand. She was born on July 3, 1959 in Spooner, WI, to parents Gerald and R. Beverly (O’Brien) Costello. Teresa grew up in Hudson and attended Hudson High School where she met the love of her life, Jim. They married on July 30, 1976 and were blessed with two children, Colleen and Brian, who became their closest friends. Teresa started her Andersen Windows career as a shipping and assembly scheduler, retiring as a Sr QA Analyst in the IT Dept. in 2019. She was the master of details and Excel spreadsheets.
Teresa personified unconditional love. Her faith in Jesus was constant, the cornerstone of her life. When not worshiping or reading, she could be found raking her yard, cooking for her family, singing, or researching ancestry. Nature, camping, star-gazing, and conversations with friends or strangers brought her joy. Her magnetic smile drew people to her, and she was an instant friend. Dates, happy hours, puppy snuggles, and travel with her “every day is Valentine’s day” beau, Jim, were her favorite things. She particularly loved trips to Carmel, CA, where she and Jim would spend every Spring and Fall updating Teresa’s wardrobe. As an Irish lass, Ireland was the highlight of her earthly travels. Teresa became “Nannie” to five grandkids who were her pride and joy. She secretly told each one they were her “favorite”.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years Jim; children Colleen (Jason), and Brian (Tember); grandchildren Maddie, Alyssa, Sam, Caleb, and Claire; siblings Bill (Vivian) Smith, Jim (Lori) Costello, and Tom Costello.
A visitation for Teresa will be on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, from 5-7pm. Her Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Shepherd Of The Valley Church in Afton, MN at 2:00 PM, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials preferred and will be noted to the Hope Lodge in Rochester, MN, a place of great comfort during Teresa’s cancer journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.