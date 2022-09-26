June 15, 1958 to September 22, 2022
Terrence (Terry) L. Penman, 64, of Seeley, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022 after a valiant battle with metastatic melanoma. He was surrounded by family and his beloved dog Rooster.
Terry was an accomplished architect. A graduate of Hudson High School, he earned his degree from UW-Milwaukee and began his career working with HGA in Minneapolis. While there he headed up the CAD division, which was state-of-the-art at that time. He later left the firm to begin his own practice and to pursue his love of nature in Wisconsin’s north woods in the Seeley area. An avid mountain biker, cross-country skier, and runner, he found his passion designing eco-friendly homes, cabins, and structures for the enjoyment of the silent sports. He was the architect for the American Bierkebeiner and designed the International Bridge, the Great Hall, the Nordic Center, the Office and Museum, many of the cabins at the trail heads, and for the last few months the future Base Camp/Birkie Village. He also served on the Board of Directors and received the Shellie Milford “Spirit of the Birkie Award” in 2021.
Terry was a loving son, brother, friend, and dog-dad. He was a revered uncle and mentor to his many nieces and nephews and could always be counted on for a laugh or when a helping hand was needed. He was grounded in his faith, was a friend to many, and was valued for his wisdom, creativity, selflessness, and fun-loving spirit. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Terry is survived by his many siblings Dennis, Linda (Dennis) Smith, Julie Penman (Jeff Bentoff), Mary (Roman) Tuler, Robin Rose, Tim (Jolene), Cindy (Jeff) Jahnke, Mark Penman (Terianne Tebben), Kim Penman (Marc Zappa), Heidi (Mike) Jacobson, and Holly (Brian) Marrs and sister-in-law Cindy Ferraro.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Delores (Richie) Penman and brothers Tom, Gary, and Jeffrey Penman. He was also preceded by his cherished nephews Logan Jacobson, Nolan Marrs, and Brett Parr.
He will be remembered lovingly by his many nieces and nephews including Jeff (Nicki) Penman, Dawn Wade, Cary Lamberta, Michael (Jenna) and Tony (Richelle) Garden, Robert (Jackie) and Richard Tuler, Travis (Nikki) Rose, Robert (Kimberly) Weatherly, Heather and Holly Penman, Matthew Parr, Antonio Urbano, Marissa Cincoski, Jennie (Andrew) and Austin (Jenna) Jacobson, Summer (Kyle) Pheneger, Savanna (Sawyer) Arndt, and Seth Marrs.
Terry’s entire family would like to thank the many friends who offered their tireless help, support, understanding, prayers and love during Terry’s illness. We will never forget all that you have done.
Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of Terry’s life at 1:00 on October 22, 2022 at the Sawmill in Seeley, Wi.
