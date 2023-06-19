Theodora “Teddy” Highum

Theodora “Teddy” A. Highum, age 94, of New Richmond, WI passed away peacefully on June 15, 2023 at Arbor Glen Senior Living in Lake Elmo, MN.
She was born May 12, 1929, in Akron, OH to James and Helene Adames.
After graduation from High School in 1947, Teddy attended Kent State University for two years, but had to withdraw due to financial reasons. In 1951, Teddy was hired as a draftsman in the airship engineering division at Goodyear Aircraft Corporation.
Teddy worked at Goodyear for 8 years as a senior design draftsman and produced drawings for the Zeppelin type airships used by the U.S. Navy.
Teddy was one of the few women members of the Lighter-Than-Air free balloon club. Early on weekend mornings, Teddy helped inflate and launch free balloons. In 1957 she flew four times including up to 5,000 feet. This experience was one of her fondest memories throughout her life.
On November 29, 1958, she married Glenn Highum and they were happily together for 60 years, raising 4 children.
In 1985, Teddy graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Minnesota. She then founded Computer Tech Writing, Inc. and worked as a contract technical writer for companies such as NSP and Metaphase SDRC.
Teddy loved to garden, play bridge, listen to jazz, attend music performances, and also enjoyed travel, stained glass, pottery and needlepoint.
She will be remembered for her quick wit, strength, and as a loving and generous mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a comforting source of advice and support for her family.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Kathleen), Erick (Julie), William (Jenny Mockenhaupt); daughter, Kristi; grandchildren, Kelly and Justin, and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn V. Highum; and her brother, Thomas J. Adams.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Ordway Center, or the League of Women Voters.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 1st at 11am at First Lutheran Church in New Richmond (218 County Rd K). The funeral will take place at 12 noon at the church. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Interment will be in New Richmond Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services of New Richmond.
