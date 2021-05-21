Theodore “Ted” Benson

Theodore “Ted” Powell Benson, age 71 of rural Roberts, WI, passed away May 17, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Ted was born July 20, 1949 in St. Paul, MN to Gerald and Kathleen (Welch) Benson and was the oldest of 8 children. He graduated from Stillwater High School, with the Class of 1967. Ted attended Mankato State University before proudly serving his country in the United States Army. On October 29, 1977, he was united in marriage to Pamela Rae Kask at the First United Methodist Church in Stillwater. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Caroline, William and Mark. Ted devoted 26 years to dairy farming and drove semi-truck for the last 9 years of his working career.
In his younger years, Ted appreciated the peacefulness of the outdoors, being on the lake fishing and in the woods hunting. Ted and Pam enjoyed travelling to California to visit their children and other relatives. He found great interest in visiting National Parks and historical sites upon his travels. More recently, Ted and Pam delighted in ballroom dancing together. Most important to Ted was his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who was very proud of his children and adored his grandchildren.
Ted will remain in the hearts of his loving wife, Pam; children, Caroline (Chad) Triplett of Lake Forest, CA, William Benson of St. Paul, MN and Mark (Jennifer) Benson of Sacramento, CA; grandchildren, Alethia, Henry and Walter Benson, and a grandson on the way. He is also survived by his siblings: Tom (Valentina) Benson, Jim Benson, Robert (Beth) Benson, Barb Benson Leduc, Bev Benson, Don (Yolanda) Benson and Dave (Lori) Benson; father-in-law, Earle Kask; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Kathleen Benson; and mother-in-law, Freya Kask.
A Visitation will take place 2:00 – 6:00 PM Sunday, May 23, 2021 at O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home, 225 S. 3rd St, River Falls, and one hour prior to the service on Monday at church. A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, May 24, 2021 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 211 E. Division St., River Falls. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. The service will be livestreamed to: https://www.youtube.com/saintbridget. Interment with military honors will follow at the Kinnickinnic Cemetery in River Falls.
Arrangements are entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home of River Falls (715) 425-5644. www.oconnellbenedict.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.