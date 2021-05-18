Theodore “Ted”  Benson

Theodore “Ted” P. Benson, age 71 of rural Roberts, WI, passed away May 17, 2021.  A Visitation will take place 2:00 - 6:00 PM Sunday, May 23, 2021 at O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home, 225 S. 3rd St, River Falls, and one hour prior to Mass at the church on Monday.  Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Monday, May 24, 2021 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 211 E. Division St., River Falls.  Interment with military honors will follow at the Kinnickinnic Cemetery in River Falls. Arrangements  entrusted to  O’Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home of River Falls (715)425-5644.    www.oconnellbenedict.com

