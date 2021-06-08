Theresa “Terrie” Margaret Miller, age 68, died on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at The Deerfield Gables Care Center in New Richmond. She was born the daughter of James and Margaret (Wetmore) Weber on October 1, 1952 in Galesburg, IL. Theresa attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Parochial School and in 1970, graduated from R.O.V.A. High School. She later went on to gain her Associate Degree from Carl Sandburg Junior College in Galesburg, IL. On June 17, 1972, she married Lyle Miller and to this union they were blessed with three children, James, Andrew, and Sara. Theresa worked as a secretary/administrative assistant as well as a bookkeeper and dental assistant. Her employment took her to Menomonie, Eau Claire, and River Falls, before ending up in New Richmond. She did program planning for Scouts with disabilities for the Boy Scout Indianhead Council. She was a Catechist at St. Olaf Parish in Eau Claire and Immaculate Conception Church in New Richmond. She is survived by her husband, Lyle; children, James A. (Andria) Miller, Andrew P. Miller, Sara E. (Elvin) Wood; six grandchildren; and six brothers and sisters. Theresa is preceded in death by her parents, James L. Weber and Margaret Ann (Wetmore) Weber; sister, Kathy Ann (Weber) Olson; and grandparents. Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond or the Wounded Warrior Project. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11:00AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (151 South Washington Ave) in New Richmond. The Rosary service will begin at 9:45AM with a visitation following at 10:00AM at the church. Interment will be held at a later date in Oneida Cemetery in Oneida, IL. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Theresa Miller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Currently in Cannon Falls
72°F
Clear
94°F / 70°F
4 AM
72°F
5 AM
71°F
6 AM
71°F
7 AM
74°F
8 AM
78°F
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2021 Star-Observer, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.