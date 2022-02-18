Theresa “Terry” Katner, age 90 of Minneapolis, Minnesota, formerly of Hudson, Wisconsin passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Mt. Olivet Careview Home in Minneapolis. Terry was born on March 5, 1931 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, to John and Helena (Doyle) McManus. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Winnipeg, and continued her studies at the St. Boniface School of Nursing in Winnipeg where she earned her RN degree. Terry was united in marriage to Neil Katner on April 24, 1954, and the couple was blessed with nine children to whom she dedicated her time to raise.
Terry was a force; fiercely supportive of family, friends and her community. She was a voracious reader and passed that love to her children. Terry also used that passion for education in the Hudson school system, regularly participating actively with the School Board. She attended all her kids many sporting events, concerts and other activities. Terry continued her love of sports; her favorite in later years was Women’s Basketball. Terry was a social justice warrior all her life. She and Neil were heavily involved with Habitat for Humanity during retirement in Gulf Shores AL, providing counseling for families as well as participating in builds.
Terry and Neil spent 21 years splitting their time between Gulf Shores AL and their haven on Grindstone Lake in Hayward where many happy memories were created. They were able to travel extensively, enjoying car trips across the country as well as trips to Europe. Throughout her life Terry used her strong Catholic faith to guide her life and was very active in her church communities.
Terry will remain in the hearts of her children, Susan Katner (Jake Priester), Steve (Sue) Katner, Jerry (Pam) Katner, Ruth Nolan, Anne Katner (Kraig Howes), Doug Katner, Louise Katner, Beth (Frank) Jackson and Maura (Bart) Trout; grandchildren, Andrew, John, Anna, Michael, Melissa, Mitchell, Brian, Eric, Christopher, Anthony, Madeline, Adrian, Gabrielle, Max, Sydney, David and Alex; great grandchildren, Paige, Brendan, Aubriella, Lucas, Kya, Macklin, Mackai, and Mackinnley; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Neil; her parents; and all her siblings.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m., noon, on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson, WI. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass at the church on Saturday. Terry’s mass will be livestreamed through St. Patrick’s Facebook page. Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Habitat for Humanity.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.