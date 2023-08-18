Theresa Zimmerman

Theresa Matilda Zimmerman, age 90, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, passed away on August 15, 2023 at the St. Croix Health Center. She was born on March 11, 1933 to Henry and Mary (Wingert) Goeser in Earling, Iowa.
On February 16, 1953 Theresa married Larry Zimmerman from Westphalia, IA. They farmed in Westphalia for seven years. During that time they adopted their first child, Ed. In January of 1960 they moved to New Richmond, WI where they bought a dairy farm. Theresa and Larry farmed and milked cows for 15 years. Theresa had many different careers over the years, a telephone operator, a bookkeeper for J.C. Penney Co. in New Richmond. During this time Theresa and Larry adopted their second child, Mary, she was six weeks old. A year later, they adopted their third child, Tony, who was six months old. Theresa then decided to be a stay at home mom for a few years. Three years later Theresa and Larry adopted another child, Amy, who was four months old. Now having a family of two boys and two girls, Theresa enjoyed staying home taking care of them. Once the kids were in school Theresa went back to work. Theresa worked as a substitute reading teacher at St. Mary’s school for one year before working in the hot lunch program as a baker. Feeling like she wanted a new challenge, Theresa went to work at Toro Company making weed trimmers, lawn mowers, and snow blowers. She worked with Toro for six years. Theresa even tried her skills at a dentist office for three months, filling in for a staff on maternity leave. In 1983 Theresa decided to become a CNA at the County Nursing Home in New Richmond. She enjoyed the challenges that came along with nursing and ended up retiring as a CNA but still would be on call to fill in when she could.
Theresa and Larry enjoyed camping and traveling together. They spent four years wintering together in Texas. They had travelled to every state expect New Mexico and Alaska. Theresa liked spending her time gardening, golfing, making ceramics, and cleaning her Pastor’s home once a week. Theresa loved a good challenge and enjoyed learning to use a computer. She and Larry loved living on their little hobby farm just outside of town. Larry liked welding in his shop and inventing (he had four patents!), while Theresa kept busy around the house and garden. She especially enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Lawrence “Larry” Zimmerman.
Theresa is survived by, her husband of nine years, Bobby Logue; sister, Margaret Connell; sister in law, Sister Irene Zimmerman; children, Ed (Marilyn) Zimmerman, Mary (Joe) Reichenbach, Tony (Vicki) Zimmerman, Amy Smith (Lee Heggen); grandchildren, Holly, Heather, Hannah, Hayden, Christopher, Mitchell, Nathan, Jacob, Rebecca, Aaron, Laurynn, Derek, Sammi Jo; step grandchild, Tiffany; great grandchildren, Ella, Easton, Landon, Lou, Liam, Hattie, Hoyt, Callen, Conway, Jayden, Jaxon, Lawton, Jordy, Jace, Tommy, and Baby Bell; step great grandchildren, Hunter and Hayden.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday August 18, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond, WI. Visitation was held prior to Mass as the Church.
