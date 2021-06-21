Thomas A. Benoy

Thomas A (Tom) Benoy, of Clam Falls, WI passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021.
Tom was born on March 10th, 1938 in Hudson, WI to parents Alton (Bill) Benoy and Delores (Dory) Benoy who both preceded him in death. Also preceding Tom in death were his wife, Jean Ann Benoy, His Brother David Allen Benoy, and his great-granddaughter Madyson Ann Schmidt.
He is survived by his second wife, Bonnie Brachle of West Point, Nebraska, his son Mark (Julie) Benoy of Hudson, WI, daughter Pam Schmidt and her fiance Chris Isaacson of Scandia, MN, son Mike Benoy and his fiance Lori Smith of Clam Falls, WI, 9 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Also survived by 4 brothers, Dennis Benoy, Lawrence Benoy, Robert Benoy, and Jeffrey Benoy.
Services for Tom will be held on Wednesday, June 16th at Rowe Funeral Home, 101 Cedar Street, Frederic, WI with visitation from 1-2 pm and funeral at 2pm, and a celebration of life immediately after the service at Coon Lake Park in Frederic.
You are invited to leave condolences, memories and photos at www.rowefh.com . Arrangements are entrusted to Rowe Funeral Home, 715-327-4475 and the Northwest Wisconsin Cremation Center in Milltown.
