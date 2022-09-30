Thomas D. McCormick, attorney and loving father, age 74, of Hudson, WI, died peacefully of natural causes on September 13, 2022, at the Hudson Hospital.
Tom was born on March 26, 1948, to Frances and Bernice (Morrissiette) McCormick in Anoka, MN, where he spent his childhood. Following high school graduation Tom attended St. Cloud State University, MN, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in history. He then went to William Mitchell Law School and earned his Juris Doctrine in law. On April 23, 1988, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Jean Lowry at the Oconomowoc Lake Club, WI. Their marriage would be blessed with two children, Cody and Kayla. Their marriage would later be dissolved after 27 years. Tom moved to Hudson in 1988 and established McCormick Law Office, practicing civil litigation in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Tom loved outdoor adventures, making annual excursions to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) and trips to Florida, Europe, Iceland, and Japan. Tom led an active life, enjoying golf, daily workouts, and driving his sports cars.
Tom was heavily involved in the legal and Hudson communities, serving two terms on the Hudson City Council, Board Chair of Camp St. Croix, and Hudson Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Board of Directors. Tom was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow and Governor’s Service Award in the Hudson Rotary Club. Tom was elected Dean of the Association of Certified Trial Lawyers of Minnesota (ACTLM), a prestigious group of certified trial lawyers.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Bernice McCormick, sister, Patricia Ann Johnson McCormick, and his beloved Golden Retrievers. He is survived by his children: Melissa Kehler of Milwaukee, WI, Cody (Becca) McCormick of Bismarck, ND, Kayla (Michael) Christensen of Santa Clara, CA, and twin brother, Tim, of Tulsa, OK. He was a loving grandfather to six grandchildren.
Tom will be cremated and privately interred. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7 pm on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the White Eagle Golf Course in Hudson, WI.
Services are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 520 S. 11th St. Hudson, WI, 54022, 715-386-3725, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.