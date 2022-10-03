Thomas E. Janse

Thomas Edward Janse, 90, of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2022, in his home.
Tom was born on February 19, 1932, to Adrian and Marguerite (Burns) Janse in Grand Forks, ND. In 1950, he graduated from High School. He met and fell in love with JoAnne Galas, and the couple were united in marriage on September 27, 1958, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in NE Minneapolis, MN. Their marriage was blessed with four children.
Tom and JoAnne moved to the Hudson community in 1966. There they raised their family and Tom began to run and operate his own business through Amoco. He often worked long hours keeping many families’ homes warm. His friendly wave out of the red ‘Janse Oil’ truck was a familiar site on the streets of Hudson for over 20 years. Tom was an avid traveler. He vacationed in just about every state and took the trip-of-a-lifetime to Europe with JoAnne. He especially enjoyed outdoor activities such as skiing, boating, and camping. He spent many family weekends on the St. Croix River and at his cabin in Amery, WI. In his retirement years, Tom would escape with JoAnne to Texas, Florida, or Arizona for the winter. Tom loved his family with his whole heart and wanted them to be near him as often as possible. His sense of humor was memorable…as was his love for Oreo cookies and cold milk. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 64 years, JoAnne; children: MaryJo (John) Schwabe, Nancy (Todd) Pulkrabek, Daniel (Chris) Janse, Susan (Pete) Hancuh; grandchildren, Ben (Kelly), Emily (Pat), Olivia, Nick, Jessica, Molly; great-grandchildren, Theodore, Jack; brother Mike Janse; and other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, MaryAnn Janse.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on October 7, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hudson, WI, with a public visitation 1 hour prior at the church. Services are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 520 S. 11th St, Hudson, WI, 54016, 715-386-3725, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Lung Association or St. Patrick’s Church.
