Thomas J. McAndrew, age 84, of Woodville, WI, passed away at his home on January 30, 2023. Tom was born on November 15, 1938 in Baldwin, WI, to parents Allen and Annie (Riley) McAndrew and grew up on their farm in Erin Prairie, Wisconsin. He graduated from New Richmond High School in 1956. He enlisted in the National Guard before joining the Marines as a Rifleman. After his service, Tom worked a long career as a Union plumber and raised his family in Chetek, Wisconsin.
On October 17, 1969 he married the love of his life Karen and together they were blessed with three children. Tom loved hunting and fishing and especially in his later life, golf. He was proud of his Irish Catholic Heritage and of being a veteran Marine. He loved watching his kids and grandkids play sports and the Green Bay Packers.
He will remain in the hearts of his wife of 53 years Karen (Ostrum); children Kelly McAndrew, Genne Fritts and Timothy McAndrew; grandchildren Anna, Collin, and Shannon; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law Fred Fritts; siblings John Edward McAndrew, James McAndrew, and Mary (Dean) Hansen.
Please join family and friends to remember Tom. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Erin Prairie, visitation will be one-hour prior, 1880 County Road G, New Richmond, WI 54017.
