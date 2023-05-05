Thomas Jeffrey Satterlund, age 76, of Danbury, WI, passed away at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis on April 27, 2023.
He was born on September 28, 1946 to Victor and Lucille Satterlund in New Richmond, WI and grew up in Star Prairie. Tom loved sports and was a standout catcher even being scouted by the Minnesota Twins. After graduating high School and attending the University of River Falls for 1 year he joined the Army in 1966 and served in Vietnam. Tom married Jan Pederson in 1967 on Veterans Day at Fort Hood in Killeen, TX. The need for computer programmers was in demand after he left the military and went to school for two years where he went to work for General mils and was recruited to go work for Hewlett-Packard where he remained until retirement as a global support manager.
Tom loved his family and the history that went along with it. He devoted 30 years of his life to genealogy that even included writing and publishing a book about his family. He enjoyed traveling for work and pleasure that spanned the globe to many different countries. Tom was very active with the church, local VFW’s and other organizations around the area. He was a member of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution promoting patriotism, preserving American history and teaching American history to future generations, and was a Fourth United States Army non-commissioned officer. Tom was an amazing horseman and was very active in the New Richmond Saddle Club for many years. He was an amazing storyteller and worshiped the time he had with his grandchildren.
Tom is Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Sam Satterlund.
He is survived by his wife, Jan; children, Sonja Niles and Shane Satterlund; grandchildren, Vincent Belland, Mira Niles, and Emma Clayton-Satterlund; sister, Vicki Gilmer; along with other relatives and many friends.
A private family service will be held.
Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.
