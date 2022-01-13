Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW ACROSS WESTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA LATE TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY EVENING... .Moderate to heavy snow is expected to develop late tonight across western Minnesota. The snow will spread southeast through early Friday morning. Snowfall rates around an inch per hour are possible at times. The snow will end from north to south late Friday afternoon and early Friday evening. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect late tonight through early Friday evening west of a line from Glenwood to Albert Lea. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect east of the warning area to the Mississippi River. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected in the warning area with 3 to 5 inches in the advisory area. Amounts will drop off quickly east of the Mississippi River. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&