Thomas Joseph Salmon, age 87, resident of Baldwin, WI, passed away September 23, 2021.

Thomas was born February 13, 1924 to parents, John and Honora (Barrett) Salmon. He graduated from Hudson High School and attended a couple years of college. He exceled in sales and spent most of his career in the food and beverage industry.

Thomas will remain in the hearts of his sibling, Collette Ruemmele; and nephew, William Ruemmele. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Eleanor Salmon, Mary Fischer, Rita Salmon, Honora lynch, Joan Salmon, and Eloise Abbott.

Services will be held at a later date.

