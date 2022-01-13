...HEAVY SNOW ACROSS WESTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA LATE TONIGHT
THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY EVENING...
.Moderate to heavy snow is expected to develop late tonight across
western Minnesota. The snow will spread southeast through early
Friday morning. Snowfall rates around an inch per hour are
possible at times. The snow will end from north to south late
Friday afternoon and early Friday evening.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect late tonight through early
Friday evening west of a line from Glenwood to Albert Lea. A
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect east of the warning area to
the Mississippi River.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected in the
warning area with 3 to 5 inches in the advisory area. Amounts will
drop off quickly east of the Mississippi River.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.